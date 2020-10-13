Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

