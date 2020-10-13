Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 957.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.83. 265,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.85 and its 200-day moving average is $236.96. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $309.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

