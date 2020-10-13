Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

