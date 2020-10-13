Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

MRK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 231,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.