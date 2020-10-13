Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTGN. Aegis began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

