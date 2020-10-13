VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of VFC opened at $77.87 on Friday. VF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in VF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 36,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

