VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $26,794,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.