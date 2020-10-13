Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

