Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

