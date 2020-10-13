Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 60,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

