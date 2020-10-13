Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 53,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,590. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

