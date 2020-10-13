Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
