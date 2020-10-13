USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,412.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.95 or 0.02225222 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00655893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

