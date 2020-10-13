UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $322.00 to $365.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $333.73 and last traded at $331.89, with a volume of 76455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.97.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

