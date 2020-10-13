UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The firm has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

