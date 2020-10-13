United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.51. 73,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $176.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

