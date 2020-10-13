United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Miramar Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 5.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

