United Continental (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect United Continental to post earnings of ($7.66) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Continental to post $-24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.