United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

UBCP stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.44% of United Bancorp worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

