UBS Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €86.78 ($102.09) on Friday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.08.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

