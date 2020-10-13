Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:UBEOY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

