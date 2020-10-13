U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 60.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

