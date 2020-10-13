U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

