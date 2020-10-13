TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 452.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

LON:TUI opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.81. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

