TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.91.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TriMas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after buying an additional 383,232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TriMas by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $3,892,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.