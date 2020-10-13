Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.38. 12,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $317.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,759 shares of company stock valued at $46,825,971 over the last three months. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

