Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $820.67.

Shares of CSGP traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $886.76. 2,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,734. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $840.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

