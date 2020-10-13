Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ambarella worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $260,103.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,953,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.87. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,279. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

