Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

