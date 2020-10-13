Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in Trex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 5,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,409. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

