TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 66.1% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 93.6% during the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.