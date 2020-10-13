Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.12). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 128.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

