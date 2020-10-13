Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIY stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.