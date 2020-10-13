Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,250 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 988 call options.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

