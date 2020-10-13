Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 2,342,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,585,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,167,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,487,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

