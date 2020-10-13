The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

DIS traded up $5.99 on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 908,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

