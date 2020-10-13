The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.57. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Lovesac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,813.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

