The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on The Children's Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Children's Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Children's Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children's Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children's Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.31.

PLCE opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.84. The Children's Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Children's Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Children's Place will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Children's Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Children's Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Children's Place by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

