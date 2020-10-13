The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on The Children's Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Children's Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Children's Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children's Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children's Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.31.
PLCE opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.84. The Children's Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Children's Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Children's Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Children's Place by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter.
About The Children's Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
