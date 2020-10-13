TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGSGY. Danske downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

