Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $19.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,029,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

