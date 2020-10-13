TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum of Industrial Solutions in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. We believe solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are likely to remain key catalysts. Further, improving Transportation segment remains a tailwind for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, slowdown in the global auto-production is a headwind. Also, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are overhangs.”

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.71.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -346.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 115.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.