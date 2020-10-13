Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.75 ($9.65).

TATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 662 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 678.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 667.15. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

