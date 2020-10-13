Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

