SVB Leerink Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $182.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

JAZZ opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,903,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

