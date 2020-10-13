SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.03. SunPower posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 206,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,797. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.41 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

