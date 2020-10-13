Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $55.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

