Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.35 ($19.24).

ETR SZU opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.03. Suedzucker has a one year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

