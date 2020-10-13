Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $28.40 million and $772,358.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.86 or 0.04835658 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

