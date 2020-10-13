Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

