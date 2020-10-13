Stephens Initiates Coverage on Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $635.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

